UNLV Rebels Continue to Have High Expectations in the Mountain West
We have seen a wide range of predictions for the UNLV Rebels football team this season. With a new head coach in Dan Mullen and a ton of turnover on a roster with a lot of transfer portal players, it makes sense that they are a polarizing squad. Mountain West Connection has a positive view on the Rebels, predicting they ultimately finish the season at 10 - 2 and 7 - 1 in the Mountain West Conference. This is a similar prediction to what we have this season.
Mountain West Connection's Take on the Rebels
"The Rebels are an enigma this year. After losing Barry Odom to Purdue, UNLV brought in another head coach with Power Five experience, Dan Mullen. Many of UNLV’s talented players followed Odom to UNLV, but Mullen responded by landing the top transfer portal class in the Mountain West. Anthony Colandera has the potential to be one of the top quarterbacks in the Mountain West, and he has a great weapon next to him in running back Ja’Den Thomas. UNLV will also benefit from having, arguably, the softest OOC schedule in the conference with games against Idaho State, Sam Houston, and Miami (Ohio) as likely wins. Their other non-conference game is a winnable contest against UCLA. Their conference schedule is also very manageable outside of a road game against Boise State."
This is a fair take that echoes much of what we've been saying this season. The only difference is we view Alex Orji as the quarterback who can take them to the next level. This is going to be an intriguing team, and we are excited to see how they look when they actually get on the field in less than a month.
More UNLV Rebels On SI News