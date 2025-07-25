UNLV Rebels Football Schedule Ranks No. 10 in Mountain West Conference
The UNLV Rebels football team is already at practice, and the college football season is just around the corner. Nevada Sports Net recently ranked the strength of schedule for every team in the Mountain West Conference, and the Rebels came in at No. 10, with one being the hardest and 12 being the easiest. This would appear to be great news for the Rebels, who had one of the tougher schedules in the conference last season.
This is what Nevada Sports Net had to say about UNLV's schedule:
"Schedule: vs. Idaho State, at Sam Houston, vs. UCLA, at Miami (Ohio), at Wyoming, vs. Air Force, at Boise State, vs. New Mexico, at Colorado State, vs. Utah State, vs. Hawaii, at Nevada
Need to know: UNLV eased up the non-conference schedule a little this season with its Power 4 foe (UCLA) failed to make a bowl last year, although Sam Houston and Miami (Ohio) won a combined 19 games out of the Group of 6 ranks last season. The league schedule is one of the MW's easiest without games against San Jose State (No. 2 in the preseason poll), Fresno State (No. 5) and San Diego State (No. 8). That opens a pathway for a third straight trip to the conference championship game."
Also in these rankings, the Nevada Wolfpack came in with the toughest schedule, and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors with the easiest. While one way or the other, the Rebels are going to have to play great teams to get to where they want to go, no one will be complaining about getting a few breaks in the schedule along the way. That's assuming they actually get breaks and things play out the way they are projected. You never know with football. Things can change in a hurry. All UNLV can do is play the scheduled teams in front of them and handle their business on the field, whether they are facing a weak opponent or a strong opponent.