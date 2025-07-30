UNLV Rebels Have Five Players Listed On East-West Shrine Watch List
The UNLV Rebels have had five players named to the East-West Shrine 1000 watch list this week. The list is made up of the top 1,000 players in all of college football who are all-star game eligible for the 2026 East-West Shrine Bowl and the 2026 NFL Draft class. With five players on the watch list, the Rebels have the second-most players on the list of any team in the Mountain West Conference.
The 5 Players Listed
On the offensive side of the ball, the Rebels named to the list are quarterback Alex Orji, wide receiver JoJo Earle, and center Reid Williams. On defense, cornerback Denver Harris and linebacker Justin Flowe made the list.
The Rebels' five players on this list are a big jump after having just two last season. However, those two happened to be wide receiver Ricky White III and linebacker Jackson Woodard. White went on to be named the Mountain West Conference Special Teams Player of the Year and become the first Rebel selected in the NFL Draft since 2010 when the Seattle Seahawks drafted him in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Woodard was named the Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year and is currently a member of the Houston Texans.
UNLV has some high-end talent this season and legitimate NFL talent if things fall right. Orji has struggled as a passer, but could become an NFL prospect if he develops this season because of his incredible athleticism. Harris is also considered an elite-level cornerback who just has to avoid off-field issues during his time in Las Vegas. These are five outstanding players who could become household names by the end of the 2025 season.
