UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen Discusses Quarterbacks Alex Orji and Anthony Colandrea
The UNLV Rebels football team is now in training camp, and we are counting down the days until the season opener on August 23. However, we still don't know who the starting quarterback is going to be for that game. This offseason, the Rebels brought in Dan Mullen to be their head coach and replace Barry Odom. One of the first things he was tasked with doing was finding a starting quarterback after Hajj-Malik Williams graduated.
Mullen took to the transfer portal and targeted Michigan Wolverines quarterback Alex Orji and Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Anthony Colandrea. These two have become friends, but are also battling for the starting job at UNLV. Both of these quarterbacks have flashed all the talent they could need to be successful, but also struggled with consistency. Mullen has spoken about the two quarterbacks since bringing them to Las Vegas.
Mullen on Orji:
"(Orji) was a guy that was head-scratching to me last year. Sometimes I’m watching him and, you know, I don’t know, I’m not in the game meetings, don’t know what like everything going on at Michigan, but I’m saying, I don’t know that they’re highlighting his strengths, right? I mean, you know, in football, the job of coaches is to put a guy in position to do what he does. Well, that’s what coaching is all about.”
Mullen on Colandrea:
“I got to watch Anthony live. His ability to extend plays, scramble around, throw the ball, tremendous arm talent. Really excited about what he brings to the table.”
We have projected Orji to get the first crack at the starting job, but we will have to see how things play out leading up to Week 0. This position battle is far from settled and could still go to either guy.
