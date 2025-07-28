UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen Ranks As No. 6 Coach In College Football
This offseason, the UNLV Rebels athletic director, Erick Harper, made a huge splash by bringing in Dan Mullen to be the new head football coach and replace Barry Odom. Mullen is a big-time head coach who comes from the SEC and is considered one of the best coaches in the country. Recently, ESPN's Bill Connelly ranked his best college football coaches in the country, and Mullen came in at No. 6.
The fact that a G5 team in the Mountain West Conference could land a coach like Mullen is nothing short of incredible. Especially, when you consider just a few short years ago that the Rebels were an afterthought in the college football landscape before Barry Odom took over as the head coach and led them to back-to-back Mountain West Conference Championship games in 2023 and 2024.
Mullen Ranked Amongst the Elite Coaches in the Country
The five coaches ranked ahead of Mullen in these rankings are No. 1 Ryan Day, No. 2 Josh Heupel, No. 3 Kirby Smart, No. 4 James Franklin, and No. 5 Dabo Swinney. Mullen is sitting right in front of No. 7 Lane Kiffin and No. 8 Brian Kelly. You will notice that all of those other coaches are from major Power 4 schools. The list continues like that as well, with the vast majority of the coaches from top to bottom being from one of the power conferences, with a few exceptions. Mullen be ranked amongst those top names shows how highly he is regarded in the college football community.
UNLV has already begun to reap some of the benefits that come with a hire like Mullen. He has thrived both on the recruiting trail and in bringing players in through the transfer portal. Despite losing a ton of talent this offseason, whether it be to graduation or transfers, he has rebuilt the Rebels roster and has the team in a prime position to once again be playing for a Mountain West title at the end of the year. There is no doubt that expectations wouldn't be nearly this high if not for the signing of Mullen.
