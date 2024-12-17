UNLV Rebels: LB Jackson Woodard Player Spotlight
Jackson Woodard is the standout linebacker for the UNLV Rebels. He's become known for his relentless work ethic, leadership, and ability to impact the game in all areas of the defense. A native of Little Rock, Arkansas Woodard joined the UNLV football team with high expectations for himself when he decided to transfer, and he has more than lived up to the hype. His athleticism, intelligence, and versatility have made him a key player on the Rebels' defense and earned him Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year honors this season.
Woodard’s journey to college football began at Little Rock Christian High School in Arkansas, where he earned recognition as one of the top high school linebackers in the state. His high school career was marked by an aggressive style of play and an uncanny ability to read opposing offenses. These traits caught the attention of college scouts, and he committed to Arkansas where he spent three seasons in the SEC before transferring to UNLV.
Since arriving at UNLV, Woodward has been a cornerstone of the team’s defense. His ability to cover ground quickly, combined with his excellent tackling technique allows him to be a playmaker both in the running game and in pass coverage. His instinct for the ball and his leadership qualities have earned him the respect of his coaches and teammates. He is frequently lauded for his high football IQ, which allows him to make adjustments mid-play and help the team adapt to offensive shifts. Coaches have also praised him for mentoring the younger players and preparing them to be future starters and stars.
One of Woodard’s most impressive attributes is his work ethic off the field. His commitment to strength training, film study, and continuous improvement is a key factor in his rise as one of the top linebackers in the Mountain West Conference. This dedication to development, paired with his physical tools, positions Woodard as a future prospect for higher levels of football, whether that be the NFL or another professional league.
Woodard will hope to lead the Rebels to a victory over the California Golden Bears in the LA Bowl on Wednesday, December 18.