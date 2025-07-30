UNLV Rebels Linebacker Marsel McDuffie Is Next Jackson Woodard
Last season, the UNLV Rebels football team had some special players on their roster. The best may have been linebacker Jackson Woodard. Woodard had a spectacular season and went on to win the Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year Award. Unfortunately for the Rebels, he graduated and is now in training camp for the Houston Texans. His absence will leave a massive void in the middle of their defense. However, Boise State Broncos On SI has targeted senior linebacker Marsel McDuffie as the player who could come the closest to replacing Woodard.
Boise State Broncos On SI's Take
"Outside of Ashton Jeanty, UNLV linebacker Jackson Woodard was the best player in the MWC the last two years. Woodard, the 2024 MWC defensive player of the year, piled up 251 total tackles (26 for loss), six sacks, five interceptions and 21 pass breakups during his two seasons with the Rebels. Woodard now plays for the Houston Texans, but Mullen believes senior linebacker Marsel McDuffie is ready to lead the UNLV defense.
The 6-foot-1, 245-pound McDuffie had a strong junior season for the Rebels with 46 total tackles, two sacks and four pass breakups. McDuffie and Thomas were UNLV’s lone representatives on the preseason all-MWC team."
McDuffie is a player who has received a lot of preseason buzz. His name has even come up as a potential Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year. It makes sense that when the Rebels rivals look at their team, he is the defender who is being singled out as a potential key player.
More UNLV Rebels On SI News