UNLV Rebels Predicted To Knock Off Sam Houston Bearkats
After a tough victory in Week 1 over the Idaho State Bengals, the UNLV Rebels now turn their attention to the Sam Houston Bearkats, whom they face off with in their second game of the season. While this is another game the Rebels should be able to win handily, hopefully, they learned from last week that they can't take any team lightly. That's not to say they took the Bengals lightly, but that tight game should have been an eye-opener for them.
The predictions for Friday's game are already rolling in. SB Nation's Underdog Dynasty gave their take on how they see this one playing out.
SB Nation's Take
"Sam Houston opened its season facing an incredibly high-powered offense belonging to WKU. The Bearkats must do the same against UNLV, although the Rebels’ offense will present more balance than that of the Hilltoppers. A litany of factors must be considered — from Jai’Den Thomas’ abilities as a runner to Anthony Colandrea’s dual-threat tendencies to Alex Orji packages to Jaden Bradley’s downfield playmaking. There are so many options for Sam Houston to limit, and the Bearkats must rely on a fortunate turnover output to keep pace with the UNLV offense.
The biggest question in this game asks, how much impact the Bearkats can do to a vulnerable UNLV defense? Idaho State lit up the Rebels for nearly 400 passing yards and that isn’t exactly Sam Houston’s MO. The Bearkat offense doesn’t possess that degree of verticality; rather, it inflicts damage using the run game and a slew of screens. Phil Longo’s squad should still find its way to the end zone several times, but the revamped defense may struggled holding UNLV below 35.
Prediction: UNLV 42, Sam Houston 21"
We are yet to make our official prediction for the Rebels' upcoming matchup, but we do believe they will win convincingly. This is likely close to what our prediction will be. If they can fix some of the issues on defense and ride Jai'Den Thomas a bit more, there is no reason they shouldn't be able to run away with this game.
More UNLV Rebels On SI News