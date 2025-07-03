UNLV Rebels

UNLV Rebels Projected Offensive Starters: Alex Orji Leads Dan Mullen’s Aerial Attack

UNLV's offense enters a new era under Dan Mullen in 2025—see the projected starting lineup led by quarterback Alex Orji and breakout RB Jai'Den Thomas.

Mark Morales-Smith

The UNLV Rebels celebrate after defeating the California Golden Bears in the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium.
The UNLV Rebels celebrate after defeating the California Golden Bears in the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The UNLV Rebels football roster has seen a ton of turnover this offseason. They did lose a few players to the transfer portal; however, most of their key losses came due to graduation. On offense, they lost stars like wide receiver Ricky White III and quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams, who both found themselves at NFL camps following the 2025 NFL Draft. New head coach Dan Mullen has done a great job reloading and building this roster to be an immediate contender this season. Here we will project the starting offensive lineup for 2025.

UNLV Rebels 2025 Projected Offensive Starters:

QB Alex Orji

RB Jai'Den Thomas

WR Jaden Bradley

WR Troy Omeire

WR JoJo Earle

TE Var'Keyes Gumms

LT James Faminu

LG Malik McGowan

C Reid Williams

RG Donavan Manson

RT Nick Scalise

There isn't a ton of surprises here. The most obvious and polarizing choice is going with former Michigan Wolverines quarterback Alex Orji over Virginia Cavaliers transfer Anthony Colandrea as the starting quarterback. There is some room for other wide receivers to step up and win a role, but these three are the clear favorites. Guys like DeAngelo Irvin Jr, Daejon Reynolds, and Koy Moore will try to make their case, though. The offensive line looks pretty set, and there is no doubt that Jai'Den Thomas will be locked and loaded as the star running back.

This is the roster that coach Mullen will look to implement his high-powered offense with. However, a lot can change between now and their Week 0 opener. This is something we will revisit as we get reports out of training camp, which starts later this month. 

