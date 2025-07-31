UNLV Rebels Quarterbacks Alex Orji and Anthony Colandrea Praise Each Other
The new-look UNLV Rebels football team's roster seems to be coming together as a group under the leadership of new head coach Dan Mullen. When Mullen took over the Rebels this offseason, he hit the transfer portal hard to build up his roster for the upcoming season. Two of the key players he brought to Las Vegas were quarterbacks Alex Orji and Anthony Colandrea.
Orji is a former Michigan Wolverine who was never able to establish himself as the starter with his old team, while Colandrea played for the Virginia Cavaliers but struggled with consistency. These two are battling in practice to try to win the starting job for the Rebels. However, despite being in a heated competition, the duo of quarterbacks are still keeping it friendly and speaking highly of each other.
Orji on Colandrea
"No matter what we push each other to be the best, Anthony has that dog in him…it's good to have that guy in the locker room."
Colandrea on Orji
"Alex is the man, he's super positive, even after a good play, a bad play, he's even keel."
The way that both players are so positive and speak so positively of each other speaks to both of their characters. It also speaks to the coaching and culture for UNLV Rebels. These two are praising each other and from what we've heard this offseason, both are capable of running their offense. That is a good thing, because it is possible that both players get significant playing time. We have seen Mullen utilize multiple quarterbacks before during his time with the Florida Gators.
