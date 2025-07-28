UNLV Rebels Running Back Jai'Den Thomas On Maxwell Award Watch List
UNLV Rebels junior running back Jai'Den Thomas has been named as one of 80 players on the 2025 Maxwell Award Watch List by the Maxwell Football Club in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Maxwell Award is given to the best overall player in college football at the end of each season. Thomas becomes the fourth Rebel to be named on this list over the past 10 seasons. 2025 will be the 89th time the Maxwell Award will be handed out. The award is named after Robert "Tiny" Maxwell who played his college ball at Swarthmore College and went on to be well well-known sportswriter and football official.
The 2024 Maxwell Award recipient was another Mountain West Conference running back, Ashton Jeanty. Thomas will look to follow in his footsteps and keep the award in the Mountain West.
Thomas Enters 2025 With Big Expectations
Thomas has been garnering a lot of preseason attention leading up to the 2025 kickoff. He's already been named to the Preseason First-Team All-Mountain West and has been a popular pick amongst experts as the potential Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year. Like the rest of the team under new head coach Dan Mullen, Thomas enters the season with big expectations.
The Maxwell Award will narrow down their list when they announce the semi-finalists for the award on November 11. They will then announce their three finalists for the award on November 25. The 89th Maxwell Award winner will be announced during the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show on December 11. The formal presentations of the Maxwell Award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards on March 13, 2026, in Atlanta, Georgia.
