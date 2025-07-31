UNLV Rebels Safety Jaheem Joseph Will Be A Breakout Star In 2025
Earlier in the offseason, we singled out safety Jaheem Joseph to be a potential breakout star on the UNLV Rebels defense. The former West Virginia Mountaineer joined the team this offseason through the transfer portal. Mountain West Connection had a very similar take as us when asked to pick a potential breakout defender for the 2025 season.
Mountain West Connection's Take
"Another player to look out for is transfer Jaheem Joseph at UNLV. He played safety in a limited role at Northwestern and looked good, but last year at West Virginia he took a step back. Part of that is West Virgnia’s defense was not good (126th in passing yards allowed last year), and it’s hard for a defensive back to stand out in that situation. Maybe this year at UNLV he gets a fair chance to show what he can do."
Our Take Here at UNLV Rebels On SI
"Joseph has the skill set to excel in this defense and make an impact in the Mountain West Conference. The talent has always been there, and he has played well throughout his college career. However, in the right scheme with the right coaching, they could get a lot more out of him. He's a potential star in the making at UNLV who no one is really paying all that much attention to."
Both of us point out that the change in schemes could do wonders for the talented defensive back. We expect him to take full advantage of the change in scenery and the new opportunity. Joseph may be getting overlooked now, but he won't be by the end of the season.
