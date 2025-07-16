UNLV Rebels

UNLV Rebels Place Second in Mountain West Football Preseason Media Poll

Dan Mullen is set to begin his first season in Las Vegas.

Dave Miller

Dan Mullen unveils his first recruiting class at UNLV.
In this story:

Dan Mullen's UNLV Rebels placed second in the 2025 Mountain West preseason football media poll, with Boise State selected to win the conference.

The Broncos received 35 of 39 first-place votes, while the Rebels earned the other four.

Mullen took over a Rebels program that won 20 games across the past two seasons under Barry Odom, who left for Purdue. The former Florida head coach has Vegas buzzing about the future of this program.

UNLV was placed behind the Broncos and ahead of San Jose State, Colorado State and Fresno State. Below is the full poll.

2025 Mountain West Preseason Football Media Poll
1. Boise State
2. UNLV
3. San Jose State
4. Colorado State
5. Fresno State
6. Air Force
7. Hawai'i
8. San Diego State
9. Utah State
10. Wyoming
11. New Mexico
12. Nevada

Dave Miller has covered the college football landscape nationally since 2009 with stops at National Football Post, Campus Insiders, Stadium Network and Saturday Tradition/Down South, among others. He has been a Heisman Trophy voter since 2016 and has covered other collegiate sports since 2017. In addition to contributing to SI, he can be heard discussing college ball on radio stations across the country.

