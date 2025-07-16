UNLV Rebels Place Second in Mountain West Football Preseason Media Poll
Dan Mullen's UNLV Rebels placed second in the 2025 Mountain West preseason football media poll, with Boise State selected to win the conference.
The Broncos received 35 of 39 first-place votes, while the Rebels earned the other four.
Mullen took over a Rebels program that won 20 games across the past two seasons under Barry Odom, who left for Purdue. The former Florida head coach has Vegas buzzing about the future of this program.
UNLV was placed behind the Broncos and ahead of San Jose State, Colorado State and Fresno State. Below is the full poll.
2025 Mountain West Preseason Football Media Poll
1. Boise State
2. UNLV
3. San Jose State
4. Colorado State
5. Fresno State
6. Air Force
7. Hawai'i
8. San Diego State
9. Utah State
10. Wyoming
11. New Mexico
12. Nevada
