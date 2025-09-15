UNLV Rebels: Week 3 Playoff Competition Recap Featuring The USF Bulls, Memphis Tigers And More
The UNLV Rebels have high hopes of earning a spot in the College Football Playoff this season. However, they aren't the only team looking to represent the G6 in the playoffs this year. Prior to the weekend, we focused on four key games and teams that could have a significant impact on the Rebels' playoff hopes this season. This is how those games played out.
USF Bulls @ Miami Hurricanes
The Bulls exploded out of the gates, knocking off two ranked teams in the Boise State Broncos and Florida Gators. They faced off with their third straight ranked opponent this weekend when they took on the No. 5-ranked Hurricanes. Miami put a beatdown on the Bulls and knocked them from No. 18, right out of the rankings with a 49 - 12 win. With Florida losing to LSU this weekend and facing Miami next weekend, the Rebels will need Miami to come through for them again and beat down Florida, which will devalue that win for USF. UNLV will get their own shot at Boise State on the road later this season.
Duke Blue Devils @ Tulane Green Wave
Tulane had a huge win this weekend, coming away with a victory over their ACC opponent. That's a huge boost for their playoff hopes. They will still have to make it through a tough American Conference, but as of now, they are looking very strong at 3 - 0 coming off a 34 - 27 win over Duke.
Memphis Tigers @ Troy Trojans
As expected, Memphis made easy work of the Trojans to move to 3 - 0. They won the game by a score of 28 - 7. While the Tigers are considered one of the top teams in the G6 competing for a College Football Playoff spot, a win here didn't really move the needle, although a loss would have been crushing.
Navy Midshipmen @ Tulsa Golden Hurricane
Navy crushed Tulsa by a score of 42 - 23 to move to 3 - 0. They are likely viewed as the longest shot of all five teams we have competing for a playoff spot, but they are a good team. Despite being a dark horse, they still need to be taken seriously as a contender for the playoffs if they manage to win the American this season.
