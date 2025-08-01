UNLV Rebels WR DeAngelo Irvin Jr Talks Alex Orji, Anthony Colandrea QB Competition
We have heard a lot about the UNLV Rebels football team's quarterback competition this offseason. Last year's starter, Hajj-Malik Williams, graduated and earned himself an invitation to the Las Vegas Raiders rookie minicamp, which left a void in the Rebels' offense. When new head coach Dan Mullen took over at UNLV, he quickly addressed the position through the transfer portal. He brought in two talented quarterbacks who had struggled to gain their footing with any consistent success with their Power 4 programs.
Both former Michigan Wolverines quarterback Alex Orji and former Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Anthony Colandrea came to Las Vegas for a shot at the starting job. That opportunity is still very much up in the air as they compete at practice heading toward their Week 0 opener. Now, one of their teammates weighed in on both potential starting quarterbacks. Junior Wide receiver and return specialist DeAngelo Irvin Jr spoke about the two QBs this week following practice.
Irvin On Coandrea
“He’s real mobile. He can make plays even when things go into shambles.”
Irvin On Orji
“He has great tools. He can throw the ball and has a big frame.”
We have heard nothing but praise for both quarterbacks coming out of UNLV all summer, but we still aren't any closer to finding out who is going to be the opening game starter. Coach Mullen is keeping that information close to the vest. That's if he even has a strong idea about who he's planning on going with. There is also a possibility that both quarterbacks get playing time depending on matchups and situations. This is something we will continue to keep a close eye on as we get closer to the start of the season.
