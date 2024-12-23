UNLV Star DE Antonio Doyle Jr. Declares For NFL Draft
“I want to start off by saying it has been a ride. Ups and downs, good with bad, but I stayed the course. I want to first thank GOD for strengthening my heart and mind. I also want to thank UNLV, the city of Las Vegas, the amazing Rebels football program and my long life brothers for allowing me to find a home and showcase my talent. You guys brought a kid from lil ole Saint Louis and allowed him to be a star on your stage. UNLV is now a destination where guys go and learn to become pros because we play real football. Remember, God is the reason; God is him. I am just Doyle. I will now like to announce that I will be declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.”
The 6' 3", 255 lb. edge rusher, who earned Second Team All-Mountain West honors, made an immediate impact with the Rebels this season finishing second on the team with 6.5 sacks and sixth in tackles (56).
The St. Louis native’s performance was key in UNLV’s 24-13 win over California in the Art of Sport LA Bowl registering 1.5 sacks and four tackles (three solo).
Prior to joining the Rebels this season, Doyle played two seasons with Jackson State as well as two seasons with Texas A&M.
