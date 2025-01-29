UNLV Student-Athletes Complete 15th Consecutive Semester with 3.0 GPA or Higher
UNLV student-athletes continue to raise the bar academically, marking their 15th consecutive semester with a collective GPA of 3.0 or higher, the Athletics Department announced Tuesday.
The Fall 2024 term saw UNLV achieve a remarkable 3.34 cumulative GPA and a 3.33 semester GPA—both ranking as the second-highest in program history.
“I’m so incredibly proud of our student-athletes for their ongoing academic success,” said UNLV President Keith E. Whitfield. “They balance the rigors of college life and continue to set records in the classroom and in competition, which is a reflection of their commitment to excellence. Congratulations to our student-athletes, coaches, and staff for their outstanding achievement.”
Six sports programs set all-time highs for cumulative GPA following the Fall 2024 semester:
- Football – 3.17
- Women’s Basketball – 3.41
- Women’s Golf – 3.63
- Men’s Soccer – 3.29
- Men’s Swimming & Diving – 3.33
- Track & Field – 3.43
Additionally, Baseball (3.39), Football (3.22), and Track & Field (3.41) matched their respective semester GPA records.
“Congratulations to all of our student-athletes for continuing to go above and beyond in and out of the classroom,” said UNLV Director of Athletics Erick Harper. “I'm extremely proud of the dedication and hard work that has led to their continued academic achievement. We greatly appreciate our Student-Athlete Academic Services Department, as well as our coaches and staff, for setting high standards of excellence in our student-athletes’ lives.”
A total of 200 UNLV student-athletes earned Dean’s Honor List recognition for the Fall 2024 semester, an honor requiring a GPA of 3.5 or higher. Additionally, 75.3% of student-athletes, equating to 371 out of 493, achieved a semester GPA of 3.0 or higher. In terms of overall academic consistency, 77.3% of student-athletes, or 381 out of 493, maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher. Leading the way in academic performance, the Women’s Golf team recorded the highest department-wide GPAs, earning a 3.66 for the semester and a 3.63 cumulative GPA. Furthermore, 24 UNLV student-athletes proudly graduated as part of the Winter Commencement ceremony.
UNLV Athletics continues to set the standard for student-athlete success, proving that excellence in competition extends beyond the field and into the classroom.
