UNLV's Thomas, McDuffie Named to 2025 Mountain West Preseason All-Conference Team
Two UNLV players were named to the 2025 Mountain West preseason all-conference football team.
Running back Jai'Den Thomas made it on offense, and he could be poised to really break out in 2025. He already is ninth in school history with 19 rushing touchdowns, and he led the team with 918 yards on the ground last season. The Atlanta native earned second-team all-conference as a sophomore in 2024.
Meanwhile, Marsel McDuffie was named to the all-defensive team. He is the squad's leading returning tackler. The Texas native played in nine games last season, recording 46 tackles (7.5 for loss), two quarterback sacks and four pass breakups.
Dan Mullen kicks off his first season as Rebels head coach on August 23 by hosting Idaho State.
Read More UNLV Rebels Football News On SI:
Top Questions For UNLV Football And Dan Mullen At 2025 Mountain West Media Days
Dan Mullen Aims To Elevate UNLV Football Into A Mountain West Powerhouse
UNLV Announces 2025 Mountain West Media Days Reps: Jake Pope, Dan Mullen, More