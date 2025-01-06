UNLV To Host Western Kentucky DB Demarko Williams: Transfer Portal Prospect with SEC Experience
Demarko Williams, a defensive back who played at Western Kentucky last season, is scheduled to visit UNLV this week, according to Pete Nakos of On3Sports. Williams brings a wealth of experience, having previously spent three seasons at Ole Miss before transferring to Western Kentucky. At 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds, the redshirt junior has shown versatility and consistency throughout his collegiate career.
Williams appeared in 12 games during the 2024 season at Western Kentucky, recording 37 tackles (20 solo, 17 assisted) and securing 2 interceptions. Before his time with the Hilltoppers, Williams played in 17 games over two seasons at Ole Miss, where he totaled 25 tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and a pass defended. He redshirted in 2021 after enrolling early as part of Ole Miss’s 2020-21 signing class, where he was ranked as a three-star recruit and one of the nation’s top safeties and cornerbacks.
UNLV’s interest in Williams comes as the program continues to build momentum in the transfer portal. The Rebels have made several impactful moves recently, including the addition of Nick Elsknis from South Carolina and Var’Keyes Gumms, a highly regarded tight end. Head coach Dan Mullen has also retained Akeem Davis as cornerbacks coach, a decision that underscores the program’s commitment to strengthening its secondary. Davis’s experience and leadership are expected to play a pivotal role in developing the defensive backs.
Williams’ visit to UNLV represents another step in the program’s efforts to strengthen its secondary. His experience in the SEC and Conference USA positions him as a valuable addition to any team, and his decision will be closely watched as the transfer portal continues to shape college football rosters.
