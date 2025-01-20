UNLV vs. UCLA: A Potential Big Ten Audition for the Rebels
When the UCLA Bruins visit Allegiant Stadium on September 6, 2025, to face the UNLV Rebels, the game will be more than just a typical non-conference matchup. It could serve as an opportunity for UNLV to showcase its readiness to compete at the Power Five level, potentially signaling the start of deeper conversations with the Big Ten Conference.
UNLV has made no secret of its ambition to join a Power Five conference. Over the last several years, the program has invested heavily in its football infrastructure, including a $30 million football complex and a move from the remote Sam Boyd Stadium to the state-of-the-art Allegiant Stadium on the Las Vegas Strip. These investments underscore the university’s commitment to elevating its athletics profile.
On the field, the Rebels have turned heads with back-to-back Mountain West Championship appearances and a successful 2024 campaign that included 11 wins, a Top-25 ranking, and a victory over Cal in the LA Bowl. To sustain this momentum, UNLV made a bold move by hiring former Mississippi State and Florida head coach Dan Mullen, signing him to a record-setting $17.5-million contract. The program has equipped Mullen with the resources necessary to recruit nationally and build a team capable of competing against top-tier opponents.
The Big Ten’s Expansion Goals
The Big Ten, already home to West Coast programs like UCLA, USC, Oregon, and Washington, has expressed a desire to establish a stronger foothold in the western United States. Adding UNLV could further reduce travel costs for these schools and strengthen the conference's presence in a key market. Las Vegas offers a rapidly growing fan base, a premier sports venue in Allegiant Stadium, and a burgeoning sports culture that aligns with the Big Ten’s long-term vision.
UNLV’s location and infrastructure make it a compelling candidate. The farthest Big Ten trip for UNLV would be comparable to their current travel schedule for conference games against Hawaii. The Las Vegas market also adds significant value for media rights negotiations, a critical factor for any Power Five expansion.
The UCLA Game: A Litmus Test
The September matchup against UCLA presents a golden opportunity for UNLV to demonstrate it can compete with Power Five programs on the field. A strong performance—or a victory—would further validate the program’s readiness for a higher level of competition.
While UNLV has been linked to potential Big 12 expansion, the Big Ten offers unmatched financial and competitive advantages. With regional rivals like UCLA and USC, the Rebels would face less travel strain while reaping the benefits of increased visibility and revenue.
Looking Ahead
For UNLV, the game against UCLA represents more than a chance to secure an early-season victory. It is a platform to showcase the program’s potential to a broader audience, including the decision-makers shaping the future of college football. If the Rebels can rise to the occasion, September 6 may mark a pivotal step in their journey from Mountain West contender to Big Ten member.
