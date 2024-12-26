UNLV WR Ricky White III Accepts Invite to 100th East-West Shrine Bowl
UNLV wide receiver Ricky White III has been selected to showcase his talents at the prestigious 100th East-West Shrine Bowl, a significant milestone in collegiate football. This annual showcase allows top college athletes to demonstrate their skills in front of NFL scouts and coaches, and White’s invitation is a testament to his impressive performances throughout the season.
White, a dynamic pass-catcher for the Rebels, has made headlines over the past year with his explosive speed and reliable hands. His ability to stretch the field and create separation from defenders has garnered attention from NFL scouts eager to evaluate his potential at the professional level. He finished the season as one of the top receivers in the Mountain West Conference, accumulating 79 receptions for 1,041 yards and 11 trips to the end zone. He also blocked two punts in 2024.
The East-West Shrine Bowl, which began in 1925, has long been a platform for emerging NFL talent, with many participants going on to successful professional careers. The event not only serves as an opportunity for players to impress scouts but also allows them to give back to the community through various charity opportunities associated with the bowl game. Players participate in a week of practice and activities leading up to the game, which will take place at the iconic Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, further enhancing the local connection to the event.
“I am incredibly honored to receive this invitation,” White said. “It’s a chance to compete alongside some of the best talent in the country and show what I can do. I’m looking forward to representing UNLV and my teammates on this national stage.”
White’s journey to this point has been defined by his determination and resilience. Transferring to UNLV in search of more opportunities, he quickly established himself as a key offensive weapon in the Rebels' lineup. His contributions have not only been significant on the field but also invaluable in terms of leadership within the locker room.
The 100th East-West Shrine Bowl is expected to draw considerable attention, celebrating a century of showcasing football talent. With White’s invitation, fans of UNLV and the broader Las Vegas community can anticipate an exciting display of his skills as he vies for a spot in the NFL. As the bowl game approaches, all eyes will be on Ricky White III as he takes a significant step toward his professional aspirations.
The entire Rebel community is thrilled for White’s opportunity, and many will undoubtedly be cheering him on as he aims to make a lasting impression at the Shrine Bowl and solidify his place among the elite athletes in college football.
