Three UNLV Golfers given All-America Scholar honors
Caden Fioroni, Ben Sawaia, and Trevor Lewis of UNLV's men's golf team were all named 2024-25 Cobalt Golf NCAA Division I All-America Scholars, the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) announced Tuesday. This is the eighth time in nine years multiple Rebel student-athletes have earned the prestigious academic award.
Fioroni (Sociology) and Sawaia (Urban Studies), who graduated in the spring, were third time honorees. Lewis (Computer Science) made the list for the second straight year.
The rebel trio also received Spring 2025 Academic All-Mountain West Team recognition.
556 Division I student-athletes from 190 schools were named 2024-25 Cobalt Golf All-America Scholars.
A student-athlete must be at least a sophomore academically and athletically at the NCAA Division I, II, III, and NAIA, or receiving their Associate’s Degree and in their last year of athletic eligibility in the NJCAA to qualify. Plus, they have to compete in at least 50 percent of their team’s competitive rounds, have a stroke average under 76.0 in NCAA Division I, under 78.0 in NCAA Division II, under 79.0 in NCAA Division III, under 78.0 in NAIA, and under 77.0 in NJCAA, and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.2. A recipient must also be of high moral character and be in good standing at their college or university