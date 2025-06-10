UNLV’s Caden Fioroni Named To 2025 PING All-America Third Team
UNLV Rebels men's golf star Caden Fioroni has been named to the 2025 Division I PING All-America Third Team. The honor was announced by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) on Monday. This comes on the heels of his Golfweek All-America Team selection last week.
The senior golfer played a major role in leading the Rebels to the 2025 NCAA Championships in May. Fioroni also played a pivotal role in victories at the Trinity Forest Invitational and the John A. Burns Intercollegiate. He also completed nine other top-six finishes during his last collegiate season at UNLV.
He was born in San Diego, California, but played his high school golf right here just outside of UNLV at Torrey Pines High School in Las Vegas, Nevada. While at Torrey Pines High he made varsity all four seasons before graduating in 2020. The newest Rebels All-America golfer is embraced as home town kid by the local community.
Fioroni was the catalyst for an outstanding season for UNLV golf. He led the Rebels with a 70.33 scoring average, four top-five finishes, and six top 10 finishes. His most notable season highlights were his individual victory at UNLV's home course of Southern Highlands Collegiate and his second-place finish at the NCAA Urbana Regional, which was one of two second-place finishes this past season. His best score on the season was 11-under (205) at SMU's Trinity Forest Invitational. In a single round, his best score was 5-under 67. He managed to hit that single-round high mark on four different occasions.