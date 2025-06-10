UNLV’s Caden Fioroni Named To 2025 PING All-America Third Team

🎖️𝐏𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐀𝐥𝐥-𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧🎖️



Another congrats to Caden for being named to the PING All-America Third Team by @GolfCoachesAssn‼️



📰➡️ https://t.co/8sCMwc4ub7 pic.twitter.com/KyCnH40wMM