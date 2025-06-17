UNLV’s Caden Fioroni Earns Two All-America Honors After Stellar Season
Caden Fioroni was the star player for the UNLV Rebels men's golf team this season. A season in which the Rebels made it to the 2025 NCAA Championships. He had already been showered with accolades and awards following the conclusion of the Rebels season, but they are still continuing to roll in. Now he has been recognizes by two separate organizations to All-America teams. Both the Golf Coaches Association of America and Golfweek have recognized him as a third-team All American.
Fioroni is a fifth-year senior and native of San Diego, California, however, he played his high school locally, not far from UNLV at Torrey Pines High School in Las Vegas, Nevada. During his four years at Torrey Pines High he made varsity every season before graduating in 2020.
He was the top performer in the Rebels victories at the Trinity Forest Invitational and the John A. Burns Intercollegiate this season. The All American also had nine other top-six in his final year with the Rebels.
Statistically, he led the Rebels with a 70.33 scoring average, four top-five finishes, and six top 10 finishes. His season was highlighted by his individual victory at UNLV's home course of Southern Highlands Collegiate and his second-place finish at the NCAA Urbana Regional. He also tacked on another second-place finish this season. His top score on the season was 11-under (205) at SMU's Trinity Forest Invitational. In an individual round, his best score was 5-under 67. Fioroni hit that single-round high mark four times on the season.
He will now focus on his professional career as he looks to build off his time at UNLV and carry his success over to the PGA tour.