UNLV Golf and Zach Little Charge to Day-Two Lead at Southwestern Invitational
The UNLV men’s golf team made a statement on Tuesday, vaulting to the top of the leaderboard at the prestigious Southwestern Invitational. Sophomore Zach Little led the charge with a standout 67, 4 under par, propelling the Rebels to a scorching 5-under 279 second-round performance at Sherwood Country Club (par 71, 7,081 yards).
UNLV (-4) catapulted three spots in the standings to claim the team lead, edging ahead of San Diego State (-2) and Texas (-2), who are tied for second. Little’s dominant round placed him in a first-place tie at 5-under for the tournament alongside Texas’ Christian Maas.
The Rebels found their rhythm on day two, with key contributions from multiple players. Senior Caden Fioroni fired a strong 2-under 69, highlighted by a spectacular eagle on the par-5 14th. His stellar play lifted him 20 spots on the leaderboard, securing a tie for ninth at even par. Fellow senior Trevor Lewis also made waves, carding a 1-under 70 to climb 19 places into a tie for 46th at +7.
Junior Wyatt Plattner showcased his resilience, overcoming a double bogey on No. 13 to finish at 3-under for the tournament, placing him in a tie for third. Rounding out the Rebels’ lineup, Ben Sawaia sits alongside Lewis in 46th place at +7.
UNLV’s aggressive approach paid off as they racked up 21 birdies on the day—five each from Little and Plattner, while Fioroni and Lewis contributed four apiece, and Sawaia chipped in three. That total more than doubled their first-round output of 16 birdies, a testament to their sharp play and ability to capitalize on scoring opportunities.
With momentum on their side, the Rebels look to close out the tournament strong in Wednesday’s final round. Tee times begin at 10:50 a.m. PT as UNLV aims to cement its place atop the leaderboard and bring home a statement victory.
