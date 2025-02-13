UNLV Golf Heads to Hawai'i for John A. Burns Intercollegiate
The UNLV men’s golf team is set to compete in the John A. Burns Intercollegiate this week, heading to Lihue, Kaua'i, Hawai'i for the annual event. The tournament, hosted by Hawai'i, will take place from Thursday to Saturday at the Ocean Course at Hokuala, a par-70, 7,098-yard layout known for its scenic yet challenging conditions.
The Rebels will face a strong 17-team field, including four top-25 ranked programs—No. 10 Illinois, No. 16 Utah, No. 17 San Diego State, and No. 21 BYU. Other notable teams in the mix include Cal, Fresno State, Grand Canyon, Long Beach State, Missouri, New Mexico, Saint Mary's, Santa Clara, Texas A&M, UTEP, and Washington State.
Representing UNLV in the tournament are:
- Sophomore: Caden Fioroni
- Junior: Wyatt Plattner
- Seniors: Trevor Lewis, Ben Sawaia, and Caden Fioroni
- Individual Entry: Junior Brett Sawaia
The event will follow a 54-hole format, with one 18-hole round each day. Play begins with a shotgun start at 12 p.m. PT (9 a.m. HT).
