UNLV Men’s Golf: Wyatt Plattner Ties for Lead as Rebels Stand Fourth at Southwestern Invitational
Junior Wyatt Plattner delivered a standout performance for the UNLV men’s golf team during Monday’s opening round of Pepperdine's Southwestern Invitational at Sherwood Country Club (par 71, 7,081 yards). Plattner fired a career-low round of 66 (-5), tying for the individual lead, while the Rebels finished the day in fourth place as a team
Plattner’s impressive round featured five birdies, and he wasn’t alone in contributing to the Rebels' strong showing. Sophomore Zach Little (-1) carded a 70 with five birdies of his own, giving UNLV two players under par and a total of 10 birdies between them. Overall, the Scarlet & Gray tallied 16 birdies, the second-highest count in the field during the opening round.
In addition to Plattner and Little, seniors Caden Fioroni (+2), Ben Sawaia (+5), and Trevor Lewis (+8) rounded out the Rebels’ lineup, finishing tied for 29th, 50th, and 65th, respectively.
The team leaderboard was led by San Diego State, which posted an impressive 8-under 276, followed by Vanderbilt (-2) in second, USC (-1) in third, UNLV (+1) in fourth, and San Jose State (+2) in fifth.
Individually, Plattner shares the top spot with San Jose State’s Ivan Barahona (-5). SDSU's Nathan Sampson (-4) sits in third, while Vanderbilt’s Wells Williams (-3) is in fourth. Five players are tied for fifth.
Tournament play resumes Tuesday with the second round at Sherwood Country Club. UNLV’s tee times begin at 9:55 a.m. PT as the Rebels aim to climb the leaderboard and contend for the title.
