UNLV Men’s Golf Adds All-WCC Transfer Ryan Abuan Ahead Of 2025–26 Season
The UNLV Rebels men's golf team has added another piece of their squad through the transfer portal. On Wednesday, Rebels head coach Jean-Paul Herbert announced that Ryan Abuan has committed to UNLV for the upcoming golf season in 2025 - 2026. The junior transfers to Vegas from the University of San Diego Toreros. Herbert spoke about his excitement of their newest addition when breaking the news.
"Ryan is a talented player and a dedicated person, who will play a significant role in the success of our team," said Hebert. "He's an exciting and fitting addition to our proud Rebel golf family. He can't wait to get to work here in Las Vegas."
Abuan is from Temecula, California and played two seasons in his home state with the Toreros before making the jump to the Mountain West Conference. During his sophomore season at the University of San Diego he held a 68.33 scoring average an improvement off of his 72.63 average as a freshman. He finished in the top 10 seven times and his career lows are 6-under 67 for a single round and 8-under 208 for a tournament.
Prior to heading to the University of San Diego he went to Great Oak High School. There he was named the 2023 Inland Empire Golfer of the Year and still holds the best scoring average in the history of the school. Then, as a freshman at the University of San Diego he helped lead the team to winning the 2024 WCC Championship.
Last year, he earned All-WCC Team honors while leading the program to the NCAA Championships. During the 2024 - 2025 season he also completed his first career individual victory at the Prestige. He now brings his talents to Vegas where he joins an already loaded squad who heads into next season with hopes of winning a National Championship.