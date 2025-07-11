UNLV Men’s Golf To Compete In NB3 Match Play At Twin Warriors On Golf Channel
The UNLV Rebels men's golf team will be competing in the second annual NB3 Match Play at Twin Warriors presented by The Pueblo Santa Ana from October 6-8 in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico. They are one of eight teams that will participate in the event. The event will be hosted by Notah Begay III and will be aired live on the Golf Channel on October 7 and 8.
UNLV will be in a split field of four teams, along with Oregon, New Mexico, and New Mexico State. The other four team groupings will consist of women's golf teams from Arizona, New Mexico, New Mexico State, and Texas A&M.
The event's host, Begay III, released a statement in regards to the outing:
"Amidst the backdrop of the largest hot air balloon fiesta in the world, the best collegiate golfers in the country will compete for the crown. I'm so thankful to Santa Ana Pueblo for hosting this prestigious event as it has given us the chance to showcase the world class Twin Warriors golf course as well as all of the resort amenities. The second edition of this championship will prove to be another win for everyone in the State of New Mexico."
UNLV head coach Jean-Paul Hebert also spoke about his team participating in the event:
"The NB3 Matchplay is a one of a kind event, played in an area that carries rich historical significance in the game of college golf, as well as within our program at UNLV, making it even more meaningful. We love what Notah and his foundation are doing for the game of golf, and we are honored to be a part of this unique competition."