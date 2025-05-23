UNLV Men’s Golf Set To Compete In NCAA Championships At La Costa Resort
The UNLV Rebels men's golf team is set to tee off in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Championships at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California, on Friday, May 23. This will be the program's 23rd appearance in the event. They will be sending senior Caden Fioroni, senior Trevor Lewis, junior Wyatt Plattner, and junior Brett Sawaia to compete for the National Championship.
The first three rounds of this event will all be stroke play and conclude on Sunday, May 25. At that point, the top 15 teams will make the cut along with the top nine individual players who are not on those 15 teams. Of the 15 teams that advance to stroke play on Monday, eight will advance to match play on Tuesday and an individual champion will be named. Matchplay will take place on both Tuesday and Wednesday, with a team champion being crowned at the end.
UNLV Rebels Tee Times
Friday, May 23
10:25 AM EST: Brett Sawaia
10:36 AM EST: Trevor Lewis
10:47 AM EST: Wyatt Plattner
10:58 AM EST: Zach Little
11:09 AM EST: Caden Fioroni
The Field
Arizona State Sun Devils
Auburn Tigers
Augusta Green Jackets
BYU Cougars
Cal Golden Bears
Colorado Buffaloes
Duke Blue Devils
Florida Gators
Florida State Seminoles
Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Illinois Fighting Illini
Kennesaw State Owls
Michigan Wolverine
New Mexico Lobos
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma State Cowboys
Ole Miss Rebels
Pepperdine Waves
Purdue Boilermakers
San Diego Toreros
South Carolina Gamecocks
South Florida Bulls
Tennessee Volunteers
Texas Longhorns
Texas A&M Aggies
Texas State Bobcats
Texas Tech Red Raiders
Troy Trojans
UCLA Bruins
UNLV Rebels
Utah Utes
Vanderbilt Commodores
Virginia Cavaliers
Wake Forest Demon Deacons