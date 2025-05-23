UNLV Rebels

UNLV Men’s Golf Set To Compete In NCAA Championships At La Costa Resort

UNLV men’s golf heads to Carlsbad for its 23rd NCAA Championship appearance, teeing off Friday at Omni La Costa Resort.

Mark Morales-Smith

The UNLV Rebels men's golf team is set to tee off in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Championships at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California, on Friday, May 23. This will be the program's 23rd appearance in the event. They will be sending senior Caden Fioroni,  senior Trevor Lewis, junior Wyatt Plattner, and junior Brett Sawaia to compete for the National Championship. 

The first three rounds of this event will all be stroke play and conclude on Sunday, May 25. At that point, the top 15 teams will make the cut along with the top nine individual players who are not on those 15 teams. Of the 15 teams that advance to stroke play on Monday, eight will advance to match play on Tuesday and an individual champion will be named. Matchplay will take place on both Tuesday and Wednesday, with a team champion being crowned at the end.

UNLV Rebels Tee Times

Friday, May 23

10:25 AM EST: Brett Sawaia 

10:36 AM EST: Trevor Lewis 

10:47 AM EST: Wyatt Plattner 

10:58 AM EST: Zach Little 

11:09 AM EST: Caden Fioroni

The Field

Arizona State Sun Devils

Auburn Tigers

Augusta Green Jackets

BYU Cougars

Cal Golden Bears

Colorado Buffaloes

Duke Blue Devils

Florida Gators

Florida State Seminoles

Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Illinois Fighting Illini

Kennesaw State Owls

Michigan Wolverine

New Mexico Lobos

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Ole Miss Rebels

Pepperdine Waves

Purdue Boilermakers

San Diego Toreros

South Carolina Gamecocks

South Florida Bulls

Tennessee Volunteers 

Texas Longhorns

Texas A&M Aggies

Texas State Bobcats

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Troy Trojans

UCLA Bruins

UNLV Rebels

Utah Utes

Vanderbilt Commodores

Virginia Cavaliers

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Mark Morales-Smith
MARK MORALES-SMITH

Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites.

