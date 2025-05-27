UNLV Men's Golf Falls Short At NCAA Championships, Zach Little Shines Bright
The UNLV Rebels men's golf team participated in the 2025 NCAA Championships at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa over the weekend. While the team had an incredible season just to make it to the event, unfortunately, they did not make the initial 15-team cut and were bounced out of the tournament prior to the start of the third round on Sunday. The team finished in 23rd place with a score of +32.
Senior Caden Fioroni finished with a share of 71st place with a score of +7, junior Wyatt Plattner finished with a share of 87th place with a score of +9, senior Trevor Lewis finished with a share of 116th place with a score of +13, and Junior Brett Sawaia finished with a share of 135th place with a score of +17. Undoubtedly, it was a disappointing showing for the Rebels' golfers. However, there is one player we didn't mention yet. That is sophomore Zach Little. He managed to survive through the team's struggles and made the cut as an individual player whose team did not make it to Sunday.
Little managed to last until Monday, where he had a chance for a playoff to make the final round if the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets could knock off the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. The sophomore never got that opportunity though, because the Demon Deacons knocked out the Yellow Jackets, which ended Little's chance at the final individual spot in the tournament finale. However, it was a fantastic showing for the underclassman who finished with a share of 36th place in the NCAA Championships. His impressive showing was not only the highlight of the event for UNLV, but also a great sign for the future of the program, having a sophomore perform like that on the biggest possible stage.