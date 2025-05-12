UNLV Men’s Golf Heads To NCAA Urbana Regional As No. 6 Seed
The UNLV Rebels men's golf team is set to compete in the NCAA Regionals at the Urbana Regional being hosted by the Illinois Fighting Illini from Monday, May 12, through Wednesday, May 14, at Atkins Golf Club. This will be the program's 33rd appearance in an NCAA Regional tournament. The top five teams and the top individual player who is not a member of those five teams will advance to the NCAA Championship, which will be held at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa from May 23 and concluding on May 28 in Carlsbad, California.
UNLV will be sending senior Caden Fioroni, senior Trevor Lewis, junior Wyatt Plattner, junior Brett Sawaia, and sophomore Zach Little to represent the program. The team enters as the #6 seed in the Regional tournament.
NCAA Illinois Regional Field
Teams
1. Oklahoma State Cowboys
2. North Carolina Tar Heels (No. 10)
3. Illinois Fighting Illini (No. 14)
4. Texas Tech Red Raiders (No. 23)
5. Long Beach State Dirtbags
6. UNLV Rebels
7. Houston Cougars
8. Marquette Golden Eagles
9. Troy Trojans
10. Pacific Tigers
11. NC State Wolfpack
12. Illinois State Redbirds
13. Wright State Raiders
Individuals
1. Hunter Thomson, Michigan Wolverines
2. Jack Schoenberger, Kentucky Wildcats
3. Paul Beauvy, Iowa State Cyclones
4. Patton Samuels, Austin Peay Governors
5. Anthony Delisanti, Valparaiso Beacons
6. Clay Merchent, Indiana Hoosiers
7. Ryan Ford, Cincinnati Bearcats
8. Ben Cors, Dayton Flyers
9 Titus Boswell, IU Indy Jaguars
10. Trey Wall, Murray State Racers
