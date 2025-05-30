UNLV Men’s Golf Lands Transfer Standout Mason Snyder From Loyola Marymount
On Friday, the UNLV Rebels men's golf head coach Jean-Paul Herbert announced that the team had received a signed commitment from Mason Snyder. He will be joining the team for the 2025 - 2026 season. Herbert spoke about bringing Snyder to Las Vegas.
"We're excited about the addition of Mason," said Hebert. "He is a good player, a real competitor, and has a heart for UNLV Rebel Golf. His talent and his attitude will combine to make an immediate impact on our program."
Mason Snyder Collegiate Career
Snyder is a Vegas native who graduated from Palo Verde High School in 2023. From there he began his college career with the Loyola Marymount Lions for his freshman and sophomore seasons. He was a two-time All-WCC honoree and the 2024 WCC Freshman of the Year. His career scoring average is 70.72. He had the second-lowest average score both seasons he was with the Lions, with his best season average being 70.13. Both seasons at LMU, he competed in the NCAA Championship Regionals with a best finish of 21st place. The junior's career low scores are (par 72 course) of -11 205 for a full tournament and -7 65 for an individual round.
The Rebels made it to the NCAA Championships this season but lost some key pieces. None bigger than senior Caden Fioroni. However, they also have some promising young players like Zach Little. The addition of Snyder is going to help this squad reload and be even better over the next few seasons than they were this past season. With two juniors like Little and Snyder, the Rebels golf team could be a force to be reckoned with and real contenders at nationals over the next two seasons.