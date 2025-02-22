UNLV’s Zach Little Named Mountain West Golfer of the Week After Historic Win
UNLV men’s golf standout Zach Little has been named the Mountain West Men’s Golfer of the Week, marking his first career conference honor, the league office announced Thursday. This also stands as UNLV’s first MW weekly award of the season.
The Croxley Green, England native secured his first collegiate victory in style at the John A. Burns Intercollegiate in Hawai’i, earning co-medalist honors with a dominant 11-under 199 (71-63-65). His performance not only etched his name into the Rebels' record books, but also propelled UNLV to their second team win of the season, finishing as co-champions at 22-under 818.
Little’s second-round bogey-free 7-under 63 at the Ocean Course at Hokuala was particularly historic, setting the course record and tying for the second-lowest single-round score in UNLV history. Additionally, his 199 total over 54 holes tied for the fifth-lowest in program history.
Following this breakout performance, Little skyrocketed up the national rankings, moving from No. 98 to No. 25 in the individual standings. Meanwhile, UNLV climbed 10 spots in the team rankings to land at No. 31 in the nation.
The Rebels now turn their attention to their next challenge as they prepare to host the Southern Highlands Collegiate from March 2-4 at Southern Highlands Golf Club.
