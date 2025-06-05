UNLV Standout Caden Fioroni Earns Golfweek All-America Honors
UNLV Rebels men's golfer, senior Caden Fioroni, has earned Golfweek All-America Third Team. The All-America teams were announced on Wednesday. The Rebels top golfer is no stranger to being honored with awards and accolades. He had already been named to his fourth All-Mountain West Team and PING All-West Region Team this season. He also finished ranked 16th in the PGA Tour University Rankings for 2025.
Fioroni helped lead the Rebels to the 2025 NCAA Championships last month. He also played a key role in wins at the Trinity Forest Invitational and the John A. Burns Intercollegiate as well as nine other top-six finishes during his final collegiate season.
The Rebels newest All-America member was born in San Diego, California, but played his high school golf close to UNLV at Torrey Pines High School in Las Vegas, Nevada where he made varsity all four years and graduated in 2020. He is certainly considered a home-town kid by the Rebels faithful.
The Rebels had a great golf season and there is no doubt that he was their best golfer. He led UNLV with a 70.33 scoring average, four top-five finishes, and six top-10 finishes. His top highlights on the season were his individual victory at his home course of Southern Highlands Collegiate and his second-place finish at the NCAA Urbana Regional, which was one of two second-place finishes this past season. His season-best score was 11-under (205) at SMU's Trinity Forest Invitational and his best score for a single round was 5-under 67, a feat accomplished on four separate occasions.