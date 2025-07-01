UNLV Women's Golf Lands Five All-American Scholars On 2024-25 WGCA List
The UNLV Rebels women's golf team has had five student-athletes named as 2024-25 Women's Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-American Scholars. The WGCA announced the honor for these golfers on Monday. This is the second year in a row that UNLV has had five student-athletes make this list, and the seventh consecutive year with at least three. To qualify for this honor, a student-athlete has to maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50 and play in at least 50% of the team's regularly scheduled competitive rounds during the year through the team's conference championship.
The players named for the honor are graduates McKenzi Hall, Mayumi Umezu, and Toa Yokoyama, who all earned this honor four times during their collegiate careers. Also junior Zi Yu Foong and sophomore Amber Chen were named to the list for the first time.
Hall is a Las Vegas native who was named All-Mountain West Second Team this past season. She ranked third on the Rebels with a scoring average of 73.78 this season. Her best performance was when she tied for second at Texas State’s Jim West Challenge.
Umezu is from Hawaii and was named All-Mountain West First Team this past season. Her season highlight was when she finished second at the Wyoming Cowgirl Classic.
Yokoyama was also named to the All-Mountain West First Team. She finished in second at Wisconsin’s Westbrook Invitational. She came to the States from Tokyo, Japan to play college golf.
Foong and Chen are rising stars at UNLV and look to take this program into the future.