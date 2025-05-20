UNLV Women’s Golf Struggles At NCAA Championships With 28th-Place Finish
The women's golf 2025 NCAA Championships took place at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa over the weekend and wrapped up on Tuesday. The weekend started off on the wrong foot for the UNLV Rebels, who had their top player, senior Toa Yokoyama, opt against joining her Rebels teammates to compete for a championship in favor of going pro a few days early and competing in the Epson Tour event in Hurricane, Utah.
UNLV then finished dead last in 30th place after the first round of the tournament, which buried their already slim chances of cracking the top 15 and making the first cut after Round 2. They did play better in Round 2, but it was only enough to climb into 28th place, where they would ultimately finish. It was a rough showing.
However, despite the disappointing outcome for the team, there was a silver lining. Senior Mayumi Umezu made the cut to the final round of stroke play. Her performance as an individual was good enough to earn her a spot reserved for the top players in the tournament, whose team did not make the cut following Round 2. She finished in a tie for 60th place with a +11 stroke play at 299. The Rebels as a whole finished with a score of +46.
Arkansas Razorbacks junior Maria José Marin won the individual national championship, shooting a 12-under 276. Stanford finished as the team national champions with a score of -28. While the adversity was too much to overcome and the Rebels did accomplish their ultimate goal, it was still an incredible year for the UNLV women's golf program. They will look to rebuild, reload, and be back on the course next season teeing off trying to compete in another National Championship.