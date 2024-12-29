UNLV Shocks Defending Champs in Monumental Hockey Upset
The UNLV Skatin’ Rebels pulled off one of the most stunning upsets in hockey history on Saturday night, defeating the defending NCAA champion Denver Pioneers in a shootout at Magness Arena. The club-level program from the ACHA toppled a national powerhouse stacked with NHL prospects, making a loud statement for the Rebels and their aspirations.
UNLV came out flying, scoring three goals in the first period and building a 5-1 lead by the second intermission. Forward Preston Brodziak scored twice, while the Rebels’ relentless energy caught Denver off guard. Despite a furious third-period rally by the Pioneers, who scored five goals to force overtime, UNLV held its ground.
In the shootout, goaltender Jeremy Forman delivered a performance for the ages. He stopped all three Denver attempts, and Mattias Dal Monte netted the decisive goal to clinch the victory. Forman was a wall throughout the game, making an astonishing 58 saves as UNLV was outshot 64-17.
“This was a huge moment for our program,” said Forman after the game. “We’ve always believed we can compete at this level, and tonight we proved it.”
Denver, ranked No. 5 in the NCAA, featured 12 NHL draft picks in its lineup, including Chicago Blackhawks prospect Aidan Thompson, who scored twice in the third. Even without head coach David Carle and defenseman Zeev Buium, both away with Team USA, the Pioneers fielded a roster expected to dominate.
For UNLV, the victory adds credibility to whispers about the program’s ambitions to join the NCAA ranks. The Rebels have already tested themselves against NCAA programs like Lindenwood and Alaska-Anchorage, and Saturday’s win will only bolster their case.
Next, the Skatin’ Rebels travel to Colorado Springs to face Colorado College on Sunday. After shocking the college hockey world, UNLV has the chance to make history once again.
