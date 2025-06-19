UNLV Skatin' Rebels Host Youth Hockey Camps After National Championship Win
One of the big topics of conversations across all UNLV Rebels sports this year from all the teams head coaches has been giving back and building community. Although still considered a club team, the 2025 ACHA National Champion UNLV Skatin' hockey team is no exception.
They are currently running hockey camps from now until July 23 at the Hylo Park Arena to help local kids in the Las Vegas area learn the game of hockey and improve their hockey skills. The "Battle Camp" will allow kids to interact, learn from, and play with both UNLV players and coaches in intense practice and game situations that get up to the level of real games.
Head Coach Anthony Vignieri-Greener Says He's Excited To Give Back To The Community:
“It's a small hockey community, but it's a great hockey community. So anytime we can get back on the ice and get back to all the youth that support us, we'll do it any chance we get,” Vignieri-Greener said.
A Young Participant Talked About The Skills She Learned At Camp:
“I’m learning how to properly use my body against players who are the same smaller size or even bigger. And just like skills in general, like stick handling or just like how you should be playing with your teammates. It can really help with the chemistry between you and other players.”
This program has gone from not existing to a major part of the community in a very short period of time. They have also already made national news for their surprising success as a club team from the desert. At the rate they are going, they could be legitimized as a true NCAA Hockey team quicker than anyone could have imagined. They are doing everything right.