UNLV Skatin' Rebels Return To Action On Friday
The UNLV Skatin' Rebels hockey team is coming off an ACHA championship last season, and returns to action this Friday, September 10, against Utah on their home ice at City National Arena as they look to defend their first championship. As they prepare to start their new season, many of the key coaches and players for the Rebels spoke about what last season meant to the team and what they expect from this upcoming season.
UNLV Rebels Head Hockey Coach Anthony Vignieri-Greener On How They Have A Target On Their Back After Their ACHA National Championship
"We're going to get everybody's best every single night, so we can't take a night off," Vignieri-Greener said. "Everybody's trying to get to the top of the mountain where we reached.
With our group, everything is about competition and staying at the top. It all starts with culture."
UNLV Assistant Coach Nick Rabone On Bringing In New Freshmen To The Team
“We’ve done a really good job of bringing in freshmen who are incredible people — not only on the ice, but in the community — and having a strong veteran core bring them into our culture and show them what it means to be a Rebel."
UNLV Forward Tristan Rand On What The Team Learned From Their Title Win
Having won last year, it's definitely a little monkey off the shoulders, but I think we will have to stay composed to win another one this year. Last year, we learned how tough it is at the end. We learned how to battle through that adversity...
We have a lot of speed on the team, so I think CNA is gonna be getting a lot of goals for sure."
UNLV Forward Joseph Carollo On How The Community Has Supported The Team
"It was awesome just to see the support that we got after the win. We're super lucky to have as many fans as we do. Hockey in the desert has become a big thing. It's awesome to see."
