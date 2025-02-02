UNLV Students Go Wild: Golden Knights Goals Fuel Golden Arches Frenzy
The UNLV Rebels might be the heart of campus sports, but the Las Vegas Golden Knights are stealing the spotlight—especially in the dorms. Students at UNLV have become passionate fans of the Golden Knights, all thanks to an irresistible deal: free McDonald’s french fries. That’s right, in any game, home or away, when the Golden Knights score in the first period, McDonald’s hands out a free order of any size fries.
For budget-conscious UNLV students, this promotion is a dream come true. "I've been a Rebels fan my whole life, but I admit, I've got a soft spot for the Knights now," said Eleena, a UNLV sophomore. "Every time they score in the first period, it’s like a win-win. My stomach’s happy, and I don't have to dip into my meal plan for dinner."
Students flock to McDonald's locations around the city the following day when the Knights score a first-period goal, eager to claim their free fries. For some, it’s become a tradition—they don’t even bother to watch the game, relying on friends for score updates. "Honestly, I come for the fries, but I stay for the hockey," said Mish, a junior. "It’s like, 'Hey, if the Knights score, I get free food.' No complaints here." This promotion has sparked a newfound enthusiasm for the Golden Knights among students. Many have turned into die-hard fans, associating each goal with a free meal. "I don’t know much about hockey, but now I’m tracking every game," said Evan, a freshman. "If the Knights score a goal, I’m at the Golden Arches faster than you can say 'Hat Trick.' I’ve had more fries this season than I can count."
For UNLV students, it’s more than just free food. It's about building excitement and camaraderie while cheering for a winning team and also enjoying a tasty reward. Many students use group chats to let all their friends know the Knights scored in the early frame and fries will be on tap for free the next day. The Vegas Knights and McDonalds have certainly crushed it with this promotion, and it’s easy to see why. For many students, those fries are more than just a snack; they’re dinner. The excitement is similar to a bet with no downside—just like a freeroll where students either enjoy free fries or continue their day without any losses.
Go Knights, I’m hungry!
