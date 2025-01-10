Landen Thomas Signs with UNLV, Boosting Defensive Line
UNLV Football continues to strengthen its roster under new head coach Dan Mullen with the signing of defensive lineman Landen Thomas. The three-star recruit in the class of 2024 made his decision just one day after his official visit, committing to the Rebels and bringing fresh talent to a program on the rise.
Thomas, who previously received an offer from Western Kentucky, brings size and collegiate experience to the UNLV defensive line. He arrives after spending time with Arizona State, a program that competed in the 2024 College Football Playoffs. Arizona State’s season included a close game against Texas in the semifinals, which ended in a 39-31 double-overtime loss.
During his time at Arizona State, Thomas played limited snaps but gained experience within a high-level college football environment. His transition to UNLV provides an opportunity to contribute to a defensive line that will operate under new defensive coordinator Zach Arnett.
Arnett's defensive scheme has a reputation for emphasizing an aggressive approach. Thomas will join a group tasked with implementing this system as part of the ongoing development of UNLV Football’s defense.
