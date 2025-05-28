Mountain West Championship Count: Where UNLV Ranks In The 2024–25 Title Race
The Mountain West Conference 2024 - 2025 year is now complete, and we now know all of our conference champions in every sport. The UNLV Rebels did get their hands on a couple of Mountain West championships this year; however, how high did their title count rank them among all of their Mountain West Rivals? This is the full list of all the championships won this year, which includes all the tournament champions and regular-season championships when applicable.
2024 - 2025 Mountain West Conference Championships
1. New Mexico Lobos - Six Championships
Men's Cross Country
Women's Cross Country
Women's Indoor Track
Men's Basketball Regular Season
Men's Tennis Tournament
Women's Outdoor Track
Tied-2. Boise State Broncos - Five Championships
Football
Women's Soccer Regular Season
Women's Gymnastics Regular Season
Men's Tennis Regular Season
Women's Tennis Tournament
Tied-2. Colorado State Rams - Five Championships
Men's Basketball Tournament
Volleyball Regular Season
Volleyball Tournament
Men's Indoor Track
Men's Outdoor Track
Tied-2. San Diego State Aztecs - Five Championships
Women's Basketball Tournament
Women's Swimming and Diving
Women's Tennis Regular Season
Men's Golf
Softball Tournament
Tied-5. UNLV Rebels - Two Championships
Women's Basketball Regular Season
Women's Golf
Tied-5. Nevada Wolf Pack - Two Championships
Baseball Regular Season
Softball Regular Season
Tied-5. Utah State Aggies - Two Championships
Women's Soccer Tournament
Women's Gymnastics Championship
8. Fresno State Bulldogs - One Championship
Baseball Tournament