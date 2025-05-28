UNLV Rebels

Mountain West Championship Count: Where UNLV Ranks In The 2024–25 Title Race

With the 2024–25 Mountain West season in the books, here’s a full breakdown of every championship won—and how UNLV stacked up against its conference rivals.

Mark Morales-Smith

UNLV Rebels linebacker Jackson Woodard (7) celebrates after he was named offensive player of the game after defeating the California Golden Bears in the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium.
UNLV Rebels linebacker Jackson Woodard (7) celebrates after he was named offensive player of the game after defeating the California Golden Bears in the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Mountain West Conference 2024 - 2025 year is now complete, and we now know all of our conference champions in every sport. The UNLV Rebels did get their hands on a couple of Mountain West championships this year; however, how high did their title count rank them among all of their Mountain West Rivals? This is the full list of all the championships won this year, which includes all the tournament champions and regular-season championships when applicable.  

2024 - 2025 Mountain West Conference Championships

1. New Mexico Lobos - Six Championships

Men's Cross Country 

Women's Cross Country

Women's Indoor Track 

Men's Basketball Regular Season  

Men's Tennis Tournament

Women's Outdoor Track

Tied-2. Boise State Broncos - Five Championships

Football

Women's Soccer Regular Season

Women's Gymnastics Regular Season 

Men's Tennis Regular Season 

Women's Tennis Tournament

Tied-2. Colorado State Rams - Five Championships

Men's Basketball Tournament

Volleyball Regular Season

Volleyball Tournament

Men's Indoor Track 

Men's Outdoor Track

Tied-2. San Diego State Aztecs - Five Championships

Women's Basketball Tournament 

Women's Swimming and Diving

Women's Tennis Regular Season

Men's Golf

Softball Tournament

Tied-5. UNLV Rebels - Two Championships

Women's Basketball Regular Season

Women's Golf

Tied-5. Nevada Wolf Pack - Two Championships

Baseball Regular Season

Softball Regular Season

Tied-5. Utah State Aggies - Two Championships

Women's Soccer Tournament

Women's Gymnastics Championship

8. Fresno State Bulldogs - One Championship

Baseball Tournament

Tied-9. San Jose State Spartans, Air Force Falcons, Wyoming Cowboys - 0 Championships

