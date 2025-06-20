UNLV Bets Big On Coaching And Success Amid $27M Athletic Department Debt
The financial woes of the UNLV Rebels athletic department have been well documented this year. They are reportedly just under $30 million in debt. However, their recent new deal with the Mountain West Conference has helped relieve some of their financial issues and their new budget has also been approved by their Board of Regents without taking a step back.
The school has gone all in too, banking on profiting on success rather than saving money by cutting back. They have handed out big-time contracts to big name coaches this offseason like new men's head basketball coach Josh Pastner and new football head coach Dan Mullen. The athletic department believe they can rely on increased ticket sales to balance their budget after receiving their payout for staying in the Mountain West. UNLV sideline analyst Steve Cofield agrees.
“But I think a lot of the fans realize, and I think the university realizes, that if they have the money in hand from the Mountain West Conference, they’ll be fine," Cofield said. "And they can kind of make their way in a lesser Mountain West Conference and potentially still get into the CFP if they’re the best Group of Five or Group of 16.”
We'd have to agree with this approach to success. Cutting costs and tanking your programs could save you some cash short term, but it only causes more long-term issues and kicks the can down the road a little bit. Building your programs to be successful money makers is a way to not only stabilize your athletic department but make it infinitely more profitable. If the moves athletic director Erick Harper has made pans out, UNLV can have powerhouse teams in the three biggest money making sports of football, men's basketball and women's basketball. All three teams are led by proven and outstanding head coaches.