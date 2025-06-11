UNLV Embraces New Era Of Athlete Compensation Amid NCAA Settlement, $20.5M Salary Cap
Following the groundbreaking House vs. NCAA settlement which the UNLV Rebels officially opted into, the school now tries to navigate through uncharted waters. Previously in a move that was still new itself, student-athletes had only been allowed to earn money based on their name, image and likeness, however, payments were not allowed to come directly from the school. Along with other tweaks and changes, the big difference now is that the money is in the schools hands. They have $20.5 million to work with under the new "salary cap" following the settlement.
However, what comes next is all an experiment we get to experience in real time, and members of the UNLV athletic department are under no illusions of the possibilities of snags and unintended consequences.
Professor in UNLV's Hank Greenspun School of Journalism and Media Studies Dave Nourse, recently spoke to Sportsbook Review about the massive change this could be for the Las Vegas sports college sports landscape.
"The passage of SB 293 is a game-changer for college athletics in Nevada," Nourse said. "It will allow UNLV and the University of Nevada, Reno to stay competitive in high-level collegiate athletics. Of course, this all comes with risks, and we'll see what the unintended consequences are down the line, but it's certainly a step in the right direction."
While there are some concerns, people seem generally optimistic about these new changes. That includes the UNLV athletic department who after the announcement of the federal settlement said, "This groundbreaking initiative underscores our commitment to prioritizing student-athletes and enhancing their experience both academically and athletically. UNLV athletics has prepared for this transformative era, and we look forward to the positive impact it will have."