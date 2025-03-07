UNLV Extends Longstanding Partnership with Nike Through 2030
The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, has had a partnership with Nike for decades now. On Thursday, March 6, UNLV Director of Athletics Erick Harper announced that the Rebels would continue their relationship with Nike moving forward.
The two sides agreed to a new five-year agreement, which will come into effect on June 1, 2025, and will conclude on May 31, 2030. Nike will continue to provide uniforms, footwear, apparel, and accessories for the school's sports programs for the foreseeable future, and is meant to enhance the student athletes' experience at UNLV.
Harper was thrilled with the school's relationship with Nike and their new deal, saying, "We are excited to continue our long-standing partnership with Nike. Nike has been a fantastic partner, and we appreciate the opportunity to work together as we continue to grow and evolve. We look forward to building on this relationship over the next five years. As the leader in the apparel industry, Nike ensures that our student-athletes wear the best when representing the Scarlet and Gray of UNLV."
As of now, no financial numbers have been released on this deal. Under their previous deal, Nike provided $2 million worth of product and apparel. That deal ran from 2019 through 2025 and did not include any cash. Regardless, the Nike swoosh is here to stay at UNLV and both sides seem to be very happy about that.
Recommended Articles
UNLV Aum's $5 Billion Las Vegas Arena Plan: Why the All Net Resort Failed
UNLV Basketball on Fire: Runnin' Rebels are Lady Rebels Surge Into March
UNLV Lady Rebels Secure No. 1 Seed in Mountain West Tournament