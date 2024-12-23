UNLV Rebels

Rebels Close Out Non-Conference Play, Beating UC Riverside 66-53

Doug Vazquez

UNLV Rebels guard Dedan Thomas Jr
UNLV Rebels guard Dedan Thomas Jr / Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men’s squad wrapped up their non-conference schedule with a 66-53 win over UC Riverside on Saturday afternoon at the Thomas & Mack Center. It was the Rebels first game on their home court in 28 days and now head into Mountain West conference play winning 2 of their last 3. 

UNLV's defense was the key to this game,limiting the Highlanders to just 29% shooting from the field and forcing 15 turnovers. The Rebels also showed their advatnage in the paint, outscoring UC Riverside 40-20.

Dedan Thomas Jr. led UNLV with 15 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists further solidifying his presence as the leader of this team.

The Rebels will enjoy their Christmas break before resuming action at home on Saturday night against conference rival Fresno State. 

Doug Vazquez is a senior producer on the SI video team and has been with SI since 2019. Based in Las Vegas, Doug is a combat sports enthusiast and attends as many bouts as he can in the fight capital of the world.