Rebels Close Out Non-Conference Play, Beating UC Riverside 66-53
The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men’s squad wrapped up their non-conference schedule with a 66-53 win over UC Riverside on Saturday afternoon at the Thomas & Mack Center. It was the Rebels first game on their home court in 28 days and now head into Mountain West conference play winning 2 of their last 3.
UNLV's defense was the key to this game,limiting the Highlanders to just 29% shooting from the field and forcing 15 turnovers. The Rebels also showed their advatnage in the paint, outscoring UC Riverside 40-20.
Dedan Thomas Jr. led UNLV with 15 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists further solidifying his presence as the leader of this team.
The Rebels will enjoy their Christmas break before resuming action at home on Saturday night against conference rival Fresno State.
