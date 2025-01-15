Dan Mullen Adds Another Pass Catcher in Koy Moore From Western Kentucky
The UNLV Rebels continue to make waves in the NCAA Transfer Portal, with former Western Kentucky wide receiver Koy Moore officially joining the program for the 2025 season. The addition of Moore brings experience and depth to the Rebels’ receiving corps as they enter a new era under head coach Dan Mullen.
Moore, a native of Metairie, Louisiana, began his collegiate career as a four-star recruit out of Archbishop Rummel High School. Ranked as the No. 14 player in Louisiana and a Top-75 wide receiver in the Class of 2020, Moore initially signed with LSU, where he spent two seasons before transferring to Auburn. After two seasons with the Tigers, he moved to Western Kentucky for the 2024 campaign.
Across his five-year college career, Moore has appeared in 41 games, recording 52 receptions for 613 yards and one touchdown. His most productive season came during his first year at Auburn in 2022, where he tallied 20 catches for 314 yards and his lone collegiate touchdown. Despite a challenging year at Western Kentucky, where he managed just two receptions for 27 yards in three appearances, Moore’s talent and potential remain evident.
Now, Moore is looking for a fresh start in Las Vegas, where he’ll join an exciting Rebels program under the guidance of Coach Mullen. Known for his innovative offensive schemes, Mullen has a track record of maximizing the abilities of his playmakers. Moore’s blend of size, speed, and experience could make him a valuable asset in UNLV’s passing attack.
Moore’s arrival is part of a larger trend of high-profile transfers choosing UNLV, signaling the program’s growing stature and ambition.
Welcome to the Rebel family, Koy!
Recommended Articles
Dan Mullen Completes UNLV Coaching Staff with Quinton Ganther as Running Backs Coach
No. 22 Utah State at UNLV Rebels Betting Odds, Breakdown, Pick
Record-Breaking Eight UNLV Rebels Shine with Academic All-District Honors