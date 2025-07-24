Dan Mullen Calls Las Vegas A Built-In NIL Advantage For UNLV Football Recruiting
Since taking over the head coaching job for the UNLV Rebels, Dan Mullen has credited the city of Las Vegas as one of his key recruiting tools when it comes to bringing student-athletes to the school. He's boasted about the city as a social hot spot and the team facilities. Now he is also speaking about how coming to the city is a wise business decision in itself.
Dan Mullen Talks Vegas And NIL:
“I think you go into recruiting, the reputation of the city of Las Vegas is very different now than it was 20 years ago. Everyone’s trying to move to Las Vegas. And so in recruiting for high school kids, like, boy, this is a place everyone wants to be at.”
“This city has a lot of legitimate NIL to offer. There’s legitimate business deals for our guys to grow and learn rather than simply receiving money from boosters in traditional college towns.”
It has become clear that playing in a city like Las Vegas is being used as a huge advantage for coach Mullen. He has been able to do a great job both through the transfer portals and bringing in high school recruiting classes. Of course, more goes into the process than just the city, but Mullen has pointed out time and time again that it has played a significant role. We expected to see this continue to play out during Mullen's tenure at the school. He's done an impressive job so far building up the roster and we are excited to see how the team looks when they take the field in less than a month.