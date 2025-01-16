Dan Mullen’s ESPN Experience is Driving UNLV’s Success in the Transfer Portal
Dan Mullen is trading the broadcast booth for the sidelines, stepping back into coaching as the new head coach of the UNLV Rebels. After a successful stint as a college football analyst for ESPN, Mullen is bringing his wealth of experience—and a fresh perspective—to Las Vegas for the 2025 season.
Mullen, best known for his tenure as head coach at the University of Florida (2018-2021), where he posted a 34-15 record, has spent the past two years analyzing games for ESPN. That time away from the pressures of coaching gave him a unique vantage point on the college football landscape. Now, he’s ready to apply that knowledge to a UNLV program coming off its best season in decades.
The Rebels soared to an 11-3 record in 2024 under Barry Odom, marking their highest win total since 1984. Odom’s departure for Purdue left big shoes to fill, but Mullen is no stranger to the spotlight. His proven track record of success, coupled with his analytical eye from his time at ESPN, has fans optimistic about the program’s future.
One area where Mullen’s ESPN experience is already paying dividends is in player evaluation. During his time in the studio, he had the opportunity to watch countless games and players, a resource he’s tapped into while building UNLV’s roster.
“Well, you look at the guys—we actually got two quarterbacks,” Mullen shared during an appearance on Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich. “Anthony Colandrea from [Virginia], I’ve seen make a ton of plays, and Alex Orji from Michigan. The greatest thing about being at ESPN is that I’ve gotten to watch everybody play. I’ve seen them all.”
Colandrea and Orji represent two distinct styles at quarterback, giving Mullen flexibility as he builds his offense. Orji, in particular, caught Mullen’s eye during his Michigan days, with the coach questioning why his unique skill set wasn’t fully utilized.
“I was watching some of the games, and I’m saying, ‘Hey, when they put that guy in a position to do what he does well, Ohio State wasn’t tackling him,’” Mullen said. “But to sit there and not highlight his strengths all the time is confusing to me.”
Mullen’s keen talent evaluation could be a game-changer for the Rebels. His coaching resume already speaks volumes, but his time at ESPN has given him a broader view of the game and its players. With UNLV positioned for success and a roster infused with new talent, the 2025 season promises to be an exciting chapter for Rebel football.
As Mullen takes the reins in Sin City, one thing is clear: UNLV is betting big on a coach who knows the game from every angle.
